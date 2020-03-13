Update: Superintendent of Schools Friday Update

PARSIPPANY — Dr. Barbara Sargent, Superintendent of Schools, has issued the following statement:

I am writing to outline decisions regarding our school schedule for the next several weeks. The following actions are designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health and well-being of our community. I have communicated this plan to our Township Health Officer and our Board of Education.

1. Effective Friday, March 13, the district will suspend activities that are not directly related to the essential educational functions of our schools. This includes:

All high-density gathering events (concerts, drama productions, etc.) are suspended until further notice;

All field trips and competitions are suspended until further notice;

Our school facilities will be closed to all outside groups with the exception of

SKIP, which will offer Before Care on Monday, March 16 only. SKIP will not meet

after that.

2. We will continue with a Half Inservice Day on Monday, March 16. There will be a half-day of school and we will use the afternoon for instructional planning. This is important so families may pick up medication from the Nurse’s Office, students without access to technology at home can be assigned a Chromebook, long-term assignments/books can be picked up, and personal items can be brought home.

3. The district will be closed on Tuesday, March 17 and treated as a Snow Day. The district will remain closed through Friday, March 27. We will re-assess and communicate again at that time.

4. Distance Learning will begin on Wednesday, March 18. The district submitted a Health-Related Closure Plan (available on our district website) to the County Superintendent and our Board of Education. This plan allows our district to receive credit toward the 180-day state requirement. Parents will need to log into Genesis in the event that their children are ill and unable to do schoolwork from home.

5. Families eligible for Free and Reduced Meals will be able to pick up “Grab and Go” meals at the front entrance to Parsippany Hills High School (West side of town) and the front entrance to Parsippany High School (East side of town) between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon beginning Wednesday, March 18.

6. Should Governor Murphy declare a mandatory closure, I will communicate a revised plan.

We are committed to the safety of our students, staff, and the community, as well as for continuing quality education for our students. Please know that our school principals and senior leadership will all be working and available for questions or concerns that may arise. We welcome your communication.

