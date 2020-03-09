CCM and Stockton University Sign Dual Admission Transfer Agreement

MORRIS COUNTY — The presidents of County College (CCM) of Morris and Stockton University today signed a dual admission and transfer partnership agreement that will help students make a smooth transition from the two-year college to Stockton’s bachelor’s degree program.

The Transfer Pathways agreement strengthens the relationship between Stockton and CCM by offering multiple opportunities for students to affordably pursue associate and bachelor’s degrees at the two institutions of higher education.

“We’re pleased to be offering this first-of-a-kind transfer agreement for our students to continue their higher education at Stockton University,” said Dr. Anthony J. Iacono, president of CCM. “Under this agreement, students from their first semester at CCM will be simultaneously enrolled at Stockton to provide a seamless pathway for earning their bachelor’s degree. The agreement further includes a dedicated scholarship program for CCM graduates to continue their education at Stockton. We’re proud to be further enhancing our relationship with such a great institution for the benefit of our students.”

Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said he is excited to provide Morris County students a new opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree and take advantage of Stockton resources while at the community college.

“This agreement will help support students as they begin their degree at County College of Morris, and also provides the assurance that they can have a smooth pathway to a bachelor’s degree at Stockton,” Kesselman said. “We look forward to participating in their success.”

The terms of the agreement include:

Students who are denied direct admission to Stockton as a freshman applicant can receive conditional dual admission in partnership with CCM.

Students will attend classes at CCM but will also have access to campus activities and student groups at Stockton using a special Stockton Identification Card from Stockton’s Transfer Pathways program. Students are also eligible to apply for housing on Stockton’s campus, space permitting.

Students already enrolled at CCM can apply for conditional acceptance to Stockton while working towards their associate degree, and be assured of acceptance prior to the term in which they are ready to transfer.

Students who successfully complete their associate degree at CCM can automatically transfer to Stockton with junior standing. Application fees to Stockton will be waived for eligible students.

Students who complete at least 36 credits at CCM and a total of 64 credits between the county college and the four-year institution are eligible to receive a retroactive associate degree from CCM. Stockton and CCM will co-host “reverse transfer” information sessions for students.

Stockton and CCM will develop specific program-to-program articulation agreements for high-demand majors to facilitate the quality and ease of transfer.

Students will receive joint advising from Stockton and CCM and a Stockton advisor will have office space and a regular schedule at CCM.

Students will be eligible for financial aid from whichever institution they are attending.

Stockton will provide five one-year scholarships of $2,000 per year to CCM graduates whose admission to Stockton is covered by the agreement.

Stockton and CCM will establish an advisory committee to ensure best practices in recruitment, enrollment management, academic and student services, information technology, marketing and facilities use.

With this agreement, half of the 18 community colleges in the state are participating in the Transfer Pathways program. Other participating community colleges are Atlantic Cape Community College, Brookdale Community College, Camden County College, Rowan College of South Jersey, Mercer County Community College, Ocean County College, Rowan College at Burlington County and Salem Community College and is pursuing additional partnerships with other community colleges in the state.

