Loud Party and CDS at Hyatt House leads to Arrest of Parsippany Resident

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Hanover Township Police Officer Ed Zakrzewski arrested Mr. Matthew Bryant, 19, Parsippany, for possession with intent to distribute CDS on Sunday, March 1.

Officer Zakrzewski was called to the Hyatt House on Ridgedale Avenue to assist management in removing individuals from a room due to noise and the smell of CDS coming from the room.

Officer Zakrzewski made contact with the guests and advised them to vacate the premises per management. While the guests were leaving a clear baggie of suspected marijuana was located.

Mr. Bryant was determined to be the owner and was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, possession of CDS and drug paraphernalia, maintaining a nuisance and consumption of alcohol by persons under 21.

He was released pending his court date.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

