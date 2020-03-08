Two Parsippany Residents Charged in Hanover for CDS

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Hanover Township Detective Dominic Kaiser arrested Mr. Robert Barthelus, 29, Parsippany, and Mr. Mark Aromin, 39, Parsippany, for possession of CDS on Friday, February 21.

Mr. Aromin was originally stopped for a motor vehicle violation when CDS was located in his vehicle. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy and possession of CDS.

Mr. Barthelus, a passenger in the car, was also charged with possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy, possession of CDS and drug paraphernalia.

Mr. Aromin was released pending his court date while Mr. Barthelus was transported to the Morris County Correctional Center pending his court date.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

