Daylight Saving Time Is Almost Here: Clocks ‘Spring Ahead’ Sunday

MORRIS COUNTY — Time marches ahead Sunday morning with the start of Daylight Saving Time. The change occurs at 2:00 a.m. Sunday, March 8 across most of the United States, so set your clocks an hour ahead before going to bed Saturday night.

The century-old practice will give us an extra hour of sunlight in the evening.

Most clocks, such as those on cell phones and computers will update automatically overnight, moving forward from 2:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. But other household clocks such as those on alarm clocks, microwaves, stoves and car radios have to be manually updated.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns November 1.

Comments

Comments