Joseph Bonadeo from Edward Jones joins Parsippany Chamber

PARSIPPANY — Joseph Bonadeo, Financial Advisor, from Edward Jones joined Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce.

Joseph said “After being a financial advisor for over 25 years and advising clients during both bull and bear markets, I have found that my clients really appreciate the time that I take to educate them. This in turn helps them feel more comfortable when making decisions.”

As an Edward Jones financial advisor who helps long-term investors achieve their financial dreams, Joseph applies our 5-step process so that he understand your goals and implement customized solutions for you. After developing your investment plan, he partners with you over your lifetime to keep you on track to achieve your goals by working with you and your CPA and/or estate planning attorney to execute the needed actions.

Bonadeo is am a native of New Jersey and lives in Randolph with his wife and our two sons.

Bonadeo earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Montclair State University in New Jersey and completed the American College of Financial Services Financial Planning Certificate Curriculum. Joseph holds his life, accident and health insurance agent licenses, and FINRA 7, 63, and 65 registrations.

“I would like to provide solutions for your goals involving planning for retirement, retirement income strategies, education savings for children or grandchildren and planning for the unexpected (insurance, annuities and long-term care insurance). In addition, I provide solutions for entrepreneurs, business owners and divorced couples,” said Joseph Bonadeo.

You can reach Joseph by calling (973) 267-6290. His office is located Two Sylvan Way, Suite 301, Parsippany.

