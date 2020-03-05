Pennacchio and Webber Endorse Ali for Republican Committee Chair

MORRIS COUNTY — “We proudly endorse Laura Marie Ali for Chair of the Morris County Republican Committee,” said Jay Webber and Joe Pennacchio. Republicans across the county have witnessed Laura’s taking the reins of our Republican Party in recent months with a steady hand and strong leadership. Completely dedicated to advancing Republican principles and candidates, Acting Chair Ali has represented all Republicans with honest good faith and inspiring integrity.

Through her tireless efforts, Laura sets the standard for bringing all Republicans together as a unified force moving forward. We have seen Laura bring an eagle-eyed commitment to the practical world of winning, setting out a strategic vision and putting herself on the front lines of the field. Laura Marie Ali has shown that she is precisely the right leader to take Morris Republicans into the 2020s, and we believe she is earning election each day with her successes for all Republicans. We are honored to endorse Laura Marie Ali for Chair and encourage all Morris County Republicans to join us in supporting Laura.”

This support of Ali for Chair joins endorsements from Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean, Assembly Republican Leader Jon Bramnick, Assemblywoman Nancy Munoz, Assemblyman Brian Bergen, and the following municipal chairs and local party officers:

Butler – Marc Picccirillo; Chatham Borough – Patti Page; Chatham Township – Dan Bevere; Chester Borough – Ken and Kathleen Kasper; Chester Township – Sandy Drysdale; Denville – Lou Maffei; Dover – Pat Carroll; East Hanover – Sue Tietjen; Florham Park – Vincent Bober; Hanover – Amie Grasso; Jefferson – Jayson Kohut; Kinnelon – Randal Charles; Lincoln Park – Ann Thompson; Long Hill Township – Carol Prasa; Madison – Joe Falco and Kathy Dailey; Mendham Township – Stan Gorski; Montville – Stephanie Sharratt; Morris Plains – Alice Collopy; Morris Township – Joe Calvanelli; Mt. Arlington – Maria Farris; Parsippany – Lou Valori, Council President Michael dePierro, and Council Vice President Loretta Gragnani; Pequannock – Rob Cascone; Rockaway Borough – Peter Millward; Rockaway Township – Dan Anello; Washington Township – Guy Gregg; and Wharton – Bill Chegwidden.

