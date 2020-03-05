Parsippany Hills High School Academic Decathlon Team Heading to Nationals

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Hills High School Academic Decathlon (AcDec) Team and their Advisors, Jackie Forte and Jaclyn Bevacqua, have been invited to Alaska to represent New Jersey at the national level after taking third place in the State Competition held on Saturday, February 29 at Westwood Regional High School.

The team was comprised of eight members and seven alternates. Competitors who participated were: Cavin Anbuselvam, Hyun-Jung Kim, Amy Liu, Brandon Ng, Aarnav Patel, Dhruv Patel, Delia Ryerson, and Shoumik Vaddi. Alternate team members who participated were: Dylan Chiu, Akul Murundi, Jimmy Nguyen, Mann Pandya, Sebastian Stone, Adomas Vaitkus, and Victor Wang. Overall, the Parsippany Hills High School team took home almost 40 individual awards and honors for the state competition. The competitors will head to the Academic Decathlon National Competition in Anchorage, AK at the end of next month.

Academic Decathlon is a twn-event scholastic competition for high school students. The events include math, science, social science, language/literature, economics, art, music, speech, essay, and interview. This year’s theme is health and wellness. Team coaches are Jaclyn Bevacqua, Italian teacher, and Jacqueline Forte, Spanish teacher.

Comments

Comments