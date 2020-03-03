Meet Phoebe!! Will you take her home?

PARSIPPANY — Meet Phoebe!! We rescued this petite pocket Pittie from a local, municipal animal shelter. She is just about a year-and-a-half-old and is cute as a button! Phoebe is fun-sized, coming in at only forty pounds.

Phoebe is fun, playful, and super loving. She loves other dogs and making friends with them and their humans too! Phoebe is very affectionate and likes to show off her signature tail wag/wiggle combo while giving kisses whenever she can. After a long walk or game of fetch she loves to cuddle up with you for a nap. She also enjoys playing with toys but is respectful with them and will happily give them up to you. Phoebe is also a lady at her food bowl.

Want to know even more great things about her? Phoebe is potty-trained and knows “sit,” “paw,” and “down”!!! She pulls a bit on leash but does great in a harness. Phoebe can also live with children 10+ and would love to have some furry and human siblings to play with!!

When Phoebe gets excited in the yard, she does the cutest little bunny hop. Between her hops and her ears, you’re pretty much getting two animals in one with this adorable girl!

If you’re looking for a little ball of love and fun, apply to adopt Phoebe today!

