PARSIPPANY — The Friends of the Library will hold a Children’s Book Bag Sale at the Main Branch of Parsippany Library, 449 Halsey Road, now through February 27.

The bag sale is open during library hours. Bags will be provided, and customers can fill one for $5.00.

For the first time, this bag sale will include only children’s and junior books, and hundreds are available. Please e-mail questions to parsippanylibraryfriends@gmail.com.

