Support Parsippany Resident Cycling For A Type 1 Diabetes Cure

PARSIPPANY — Lake Hiawatha resident Brian Donlin is cycling to support finding a cure for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) through a fundraising effort for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Every year, hundreds of cyclists gather in different cities to ride in support of JDRF Research. Some are kids and adults with T1D, and some are the friends and family that support them. Brian has known many people in his life that live with T1D, but it really hit home when the diagnosis came to his nephew, Zach.

Zach was diagnosed with T1D as he entered Kindergarten a few years ago. It was initially extremely hard on him and his family, but through support and the research done through the JDRF, his life has been made just a little bit easier. Now in fourth grade, he has become accustomed to a life many of us would never understand. Leveraging current and new technologies along with advances in medicine, Zach just may be one of the first few to see T1D disappear altogether.

His family is considered a “power house” by some in the local JDRF community in the years since they became active. Although Brian has helped out with their fundraisers in the past, he wanted to do something a little more unique that also involved his love of bicycles. As an avid fitness cyclist, Brian researched and found the Ride to Cure Diabetes events held across the country. It is a major fundraising event within the JDRF, offering rides from 20 to 100 miles. He will be training to ride the 100 mile route that takes place in Saratoga Springs, New York on September 12, along with hundreds of like minded people gathering for a day of fun, camaraderie, and of course, to support the JDRF.

You can follow Brian’s progress on his personal site by clicking here.You can also donate directly through his Facebook fundraiser or through his JDRF page by clicking here.

The JDRF has been leading the fight against type 1 diabetes (T1D) by funding research, advocating for policies that accelerate access to new therapies, and providing a support network for millions of people around the world impacted by T1D. Every dollar donated goes directly to the JDRF to help everyone with T1D live healthier and longer, until this disease no longer exists.

Every mile pedaled is a mile closer to a cure. We can’t make it to the finish line without you!

