200 Club of Morris County is offering scholarships

MORRIS COUNTY — Do you know a high school senior who could use a scholarship for college this year?

This 200 Club of Morris County scholarship program began in 1982 to provide college, post-high school education or vocational school assistance to children of active public safety personnel. Scholarship eligibility is limited to high school seniors serving in a Morris County branch of public safety or whose parent is actively serving or retired from a public safety position in Morris County.

Scholarships will be awarded on a one-time basis for the 2020-2021 academic year. Award criteria are academic performance, community service, extracurricular activities and family financial need. The scholarship committee will review and approve applications impartially with no knowledge of the applicants’ identities. Announcement of the awards will be made in mid-April 2020. Successful applicants will receive their scholarships at an awards dinner on Monday, May 11.

Applications will be limited to high school seniors who have a parent actively serving Morris County in a law enforcement/public safety capacity, or whose parent has retired and has satisfied their agency’s retirement eligibility requirements, or are themselves in one of the following branches of law enforcement or public safety:

Morris County Police and Law Enforcement, including Federal and State agencies

Morris County Fire Department (including volunteer firefighters)

Morris County Volunteer Ambulance Corps/First Aid Squads

Eligibility is limited to the children of Morris County law enforcement and public safety personnel or Morris County high school seniors engaged in the branches reflected above. State Police eligibility is restricted to those who live or have their primary assignment in Morris County. Children of personnel working in clerical or other non-related public safety duties are not eligible. Likewise, children of members of The Two Hundred Club of Morris County are not eligible.

SPREAD THE WORD! If you know a high school senior who may be eligible to apply for a scholarship, tell them to click here.

The deadline for applications for the 2020-2021 school year is 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

