PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting for this evening will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Application 17:74: Littleton Road, LLC, 240 Littleton Road, Block: 412 Lots: 8 and 9 Zone: O-1, “C”/“D/Preliminary and Final Major Site Plan to develop the property with one building for a 7-11 and an unnamed tenant, will be carried to a future date and will not be heard on Wednesday, January 29.

