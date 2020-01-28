Morris County Young Republicans selected its Executive Board

MORRIS COUNTY — Politics is one of Justin’s core passions and as a loyal Republican he believes it is his duty and responsibility to be active in making meaningful contributions to the party at a local level. Since graduating from Emory University (GA), Justin has worked on various political campaigns including Brian Bergen’s recent successful campaign for Assembly. Growing the club to be the largest YR organization in the state is his core focus for the upcoming year. In his professional life, he is a sales associate at CoStar, a commercial real estate information company.

The Morris County Young Republicans, a branch of the New Jersey Young Republican Foundation, is a group of students and young professionals between the ages of 18 and 40 that are involved in supporting the Republican Party on a local, state and national level and work to preserve the strength of the party in the future. Past Presidents of the Morris County Young Republican include Freeholder Doug Cabana; Former Assemblyman Michael Patrick Carroll; Former Morris Township Mayor and Current Chief of Staff to Senator Tony M. Bucco, Bruce Sisler and Legislative Aide to Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce, Sydney Ugalde.

Over the past three years, the Morris County Young Republicans has helped several of its members win State and local races; including Assemblyman Brian Bergen; Boonton Aldermen Joseph Bock; Michael Cardillo and Ed Robillard; Chester Borough Councilman Kyle Holman; Chester Township Councilmen Michael Inganamort and Tim Drag; Florham Park Councilwoman Kristen Santoro; Kinnelon Councilman James Lorkowski; and Mendham Township Mayor Sarah Neibart.

Assisting Justin Musella on the Executive Board will be Andrew Delaney, Esq. (Vice President); Joseph Bock, Esq. (Secretary); Julie Lapatka, C.P.A. (Treasurer); William Kinzer (State Committeeman) and Michelle Gonnella (State Committeewoman). Lapatka and Bock have served on the Morris County Executive Board since 2014 and 2015. Delaney, a Morristown attorney, is actively involved with the Morristown Republican Committee. Kinzer previously served as Legislative Aide to Assemblyman Jay Webber. Gonnella recently served as President of the Drew University College Republicans.

The Morris County Young Republicans is determined to grow its membership and build strong Republican networks in all of the 39 municipalities in Morris County. They encourage prospective members to join their club.

For club voting rights, members must be registered Republicans between ages 18-40 and live in Morris County but they welcome any of their friends outside of those requirements to join as Associate Members and to attend all of the events. For more information, please visit the facebook page “Morris County Young Republicans” or click here.

