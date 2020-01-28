Prosecutor Promotes Office Detective to Detective Supervisor

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp promoted Detective Janine Buchalski to the rank of Detective Supervisor. Detective Supervisor Buchalski will assist the supervising of the Professional Standards Unit.

Prosecutor Knapp administered the oath of office to Detective Supervisor Buchalski on January 24, 2020 at the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Detective Supervisor Buchalski started with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office as a victim advocate in August 2004, being promoted to detective in March 2008. Between 2008 and 2012, Buchalski was assigned to the General Investigations Unit, On-Call Missing Persons, Domestic Violence Unit and the Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit. During her time in the SC/CEU, she was recognized by the Morris County Detective’s Association and awarded the Meritorious Service Award in 2010 and a Certificate of Recognition in 2011.

In 2012, Buchalski was hired by the Division of Criminal Justice, where she was assigned to the Government Corruption Bureau. She was recognized by Director Elie Honig for her participation in indicting and then securing $3.6 million in forfeitures and penalties in the largest Pay-to-Play case in New Jersey state history.

In 2015, Buchalski joined the New Jersey State Commission of Investigation as a Special Agent, where her work on the “Questionable Contracting: No Bids, Lax Oversight and a Monopoly in Online Tax Sales” investigation was presented to the New Jersey Legislature, to request statutory changes to protect New Jersey citizens.

In 2017, Buchalski returned to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office where she is currently assigned to the Professional Standards Unit. Detective Supervisor Buchalski also instructs at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy as a classroom instructor and at the Division of Criminal Justice Police Academy as a physical training instructor.

