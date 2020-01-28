August, a two-year-old Hound mix, is looking for her fur-ever home

PARSIPPANY — It’s our adorable, mid-sized mama (just 36 lbs.!), August!! August is a two-year-old Hound mix who cannot wait to find her forever home after successfully giving birth to and caring for seven beautiful puppies!

August was rescued from a municipal, inner-city shelter where she was dumped pregnant. Fortunately, our sweet, sweet girl holds no grudges and is an absolute love!

August is a real puppy at heart and loves to play and have fun. She loves to run, hike and play outside. August likes everyone she meets, both of the furry and human variety! She is very food motivated and a true people-pleaser. August loves going for walks, chewing on toys, and giving kisses!

Because of the lack of care and love she received in the past, August loves giving and getting attention. If you’re looking for a second shadow, she is your girl! August loves the company of other dogs and can live with children 10+.

August has mastered her basic commands and potty training. August even sleeps all night in her crate. She would love agility training as she is very intelligent and athletic.

If you’re looking for a happy, fun, adorable dog to join your family, apply to adopt August!!

If you are interested in adopting, please fill out an application by clicking here.

Follow Wise Animal Rescue on Instagram by clicking here.

Follow Wise Animal Rescue on Facebook by clicking here.

