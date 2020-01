PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Soriano will deliver the 2020 State of the Township Address on Friday, February 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Seating will be limited, please arrive early to ensure that you have a seat. The State of the Town Address will also be streamed live that evening and will be available to watch.

The State of the Township Address will take place in the Council Chambers located in Town Hall, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, Parsippany.