Applebee’s raises $108,590 for Toys for Tots

PARSIPPANY — Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar presents a check for $108,590 to Ramon Perez, Staff Sergeant, United States Marine Corps, who accepted the donation on behalf of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, the charity which distributes toys to underprivileged children to provide a tangible sign of hope to as many economically disadvantaged children as possible at Christmas.

On December 7, 2019 Applebee’s locations throughout New Jersey, including Parsippany, hosted a Breakfast with Santa Fundraiser. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the Breakfast with Santa event were donated directly to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. This event marked the 21 year Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises, which owns more than 96 Applebee’s restaurants across New Jersey, Long Island, Florida and Georgia have raised over $4.8 million for the Toys for Tots initiative to date, helping to spread holiday cheer to more than 230,000 deserving children. In total, Doherty Enterprises raised $226,235 for the Marina Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program from Breakfast with Santa events in New Jersey, Long Island, Florida and Georgia.

In New Jersey, Applebee’s is located in Parsippany, Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Northvale, Ocean, Paramus, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Totowa, Union, and Wall.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 59th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business, the 28th largest privately-held company in New Jersey byNJBIZ and the 15th largest franchisee in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, and operates six restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In 2018, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 77th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 150 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, on Long Island, as well as locations throughout Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and sections of Florida and Georgia. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.”

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of March 31, 2019, there were 1,830 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

About Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 71-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to disadvantaged children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year the Marine Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 7 million less fortunate children in 800 communities nationwide. Since 1947 over 251 million children have been assisted. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not for profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visitwww.toysfortots.org.

