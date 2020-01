PARSIPPANY — CBRE recently arranged a 31,442-square-foot office lease at 10 Lanidex Plaza West for Solix Inc.

The Parsippany-based firm will occupy a part of the second and entire third floors of the 75,049 square-foot office building owned by Lincoln Property Co.

CBRE’s Thomas Mallaney and Denise Kokulak negotiated the 12-year lease on behalf of Solix Inc. In addition to lease negotiations, CBRE was also tapped as project manager for the build-out of Solix’s new office space.

Comments

Comments