Breaking News: Car Plunges in Lake Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Approximately 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, January 11 a Volkswagen carrying one adult and two children plunged in Lake Parsippany near Alpine Road.

According to witnesses at the scene three local residents heard the crash and ran to the vehicle. There they rescued all three occupants, a female driver, a baby and a young child. All three occupants were safe and didn’t require medical attention.

Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the scene and released.

Powdermill Towing removed the vehicle from the lake and towed the vehicle away.

Complete details will be released as they become available.

