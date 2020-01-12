Ignazia “Ceil” Cerbo, 86, passed away

PARSIPPANY — Ignazia “Ceil” Cerbo, 86, went to eternal rest on Friday, January 10, surrounded by her loving family.

Ceil was born and raised in Boonton and moved to Parsippany in 1954 when she married the love of her life, Anthony Cerbo, Jr., on Valentine’s Day.

Ceil was the extremely proud Co-owner of Cerbo’s Garden Center in Parsippany. She was also a homemaker dedicating her life to taking care of her beloved children, grandchildren and the many others who lovingly called her “Mom”.

She is predeceased by her late husband Anthony “Tony” Jr., her parents, Vincent and Domenica Avallone, and her sister, Mary Vermont.

Survivors include her sons Anthony III and his wife, Sandra, and Joseph R. and his wife, Stacey, her daughters: Cynthia Cooper and her husband Patrick, and Judith McMahon and her husband, Arthur; her twelve grandchildren: Tara Weiss, Patrick and Vinnie Cooper, Heather Lubchansky, Arthur and Bryan McMahon, Anthony IV, Tyler, Jeremy, Joseph, Matthew, and Michael Cerbo, her ten great-grandchildren Jacob, John, Simon, Makayla, Finnegan, Alice, Madison, Patrick, Kaitlyn, and Ryan; also her brother Stephen Avallone, and her sister Concetta Vita.

Before starting her family Ceil worked as a secretary for E.F. Drew in Boonton. She became a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Parsippany Volunteer Fire Department District #6 in support of her husband and all the dedicated fireman in her town. Ceil became a CCD teacher and Principal of the St. Catherine of Siena religious education in Mountain Lakes. She was a member of the Parsippany School system PTA program and also of the Parsippany Hills High School Vikings Booster Football Club where she joyously served pancakes to the team members before many home football games.

Ceil’s real joy and specialties were found in her home kitchen where she enjoyed bringing family, friends, priest and sisters, together for great meals, holiday cooking, picnics for no less than 50 people, and celebrations. She enjoyed her daily lunches with her special “crew” from her garden center. There was always food on the table at noon for whoever wanted to eat.

Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Funeral on Wednesday, January 15, at 9:00 a.m. from the Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Road. Call (973) 887-3235 or click here. With her Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Catherine of Siena R.C. Church, 10 North Pocono Road, Mountain Lakes. Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Boonton. Visiting hours are on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Par-Troy Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 300 Memphis, TN 38148.

