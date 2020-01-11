Wrong-Way DWI Driver Charged In Route 80 Triple Fatal Crash

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker, and New Jersey State Police Superintendent Patrick J. Callahan announce that Miguel Botero, 28, Dumont, has been charged in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash took the lives of three individuals. The crash occurred on Route 80 on October 18, 2019.

It is alleged that Botero was the driver of a motor vehicle involved in a multi-vehicle motor vehicle crash that occurred in the area of mile post 45.2 on Route 80 Eastbound.

It is alleged that Botero was operating his vehicle against the direction of travel at the time of the crash. It is further alleged that Botero was operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. The driver and two passengers in another vehicle died as a result of the crash. The passengers were identified as Julia Wells and Jalen Davis, a pair of friends pursuing careers in cosmetology and music.

Botero has been charged with three counts of reckless vehicular homicide, crimes of the second degree, in connection with the incident. He remains in custody pending a court appearance.

Members of the New Jersey State Police Fatal Accident Investigation Unit and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit contributed to this investigation.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

