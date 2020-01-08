RAINBOWS for All Children Grief Support Program Offered

MORRIS COUNTY — Rainbows for All Children is a peer support program for children who have experienced grief through a death or divorce in the family. Winter-Spring registration is now being accepted. Sessions begin February 4 and continue every Tuesday through April 7.

The meetings are held at Saint Francis Residential Community Center from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., 122 Diamond Spring Road, Denville.

Small groups are formed for children ages five years and up. There are no fees to parents. Call Diane Thormann at (973) 627-2134 or Wendy Spector (973) 625-3352 for registration information click here.

Comments

