“Musical Evening with Morris County’s Lakeland Youth Symphony”

MORRIS COUNTY — The young musicians of Morris County’s Lakeland Youth Symphony treated family and friends to a memorable evening of holiday tunes on Sunday, December 15. String players ranging from ages 5 to 18 delighted the audience during the Lakeland Youth Symphony’s Annual Holiday Concert at Parsippany Hills High School.

The beginners of the Prelude class, taught by Ms. Angel Liu, charmed the audience followed up by the Lakeland Strings Orchestra. Violinists, violists, cellists, and bassists ranging in age from 6 to 12 years old comprise this orchestra, which is conducted by Ms. Carol Meiseles.

The Youth Ensemble, conducted by Ms. Sue On, progressed to a more advanced level of play with other holiday selections. The audience was mesmerized by the 11 to 18 year olds of the Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Petko Dimitrov. The advanced level of play was demonstrated in sophisticated pieces of music by Ludwig Van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Major Season Finale Music, impressing the audience and creating some of the evening’s most memorable moments.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano participated/performed musical GPS with Youth Ensemble orchestra. He made this season’s musical event more memorable.

Lakeland Youth Symphony’s sparkling holiday gift of a musical evening was one to be thankful for during this season of giving.

Since the 1957-58 Season, the Lakeland Youth Symphony Orchestra has provided musical education and performance opportunities for young string musicians in Northern New Jersey for 61 years.

The Lakeland Youth Symphony is a not-for-profit organization. Most number of students come from Parsippany, Boonton, Whippany, Mountain Lakes, Rockaway, Livingston. A scholarship program exists to make this opportunity accessible to all. If you would like more information about their programs click here.



Image Contribution: Don Heinrich & Bobbi Patham

Article: Pappaparvathi ‘Bobbi’ Patham

