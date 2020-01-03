PARSIPPANY — William ‘Bill’ J. Riley, Jr., 54, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his home in High Point, NC.

Bill was born in Denville and grew up in Lake Parsippany.

He graduated from Parsippany Hills High School in 1983. For many years he was a volunteer for the Parsippany Ambulance Squad where he was an EMT, as well as a volunteer for the District 3 Fire Department in Lake Parsippany.

Bill proudly served in the United States Navy from 1986 – 1990.

Upon moving to North Carolina in 2008, he worked for Caring Services as a Facilities Manager until 2017. He was a member of the Triad Softball League for the last several years where they played every Sunday, spring through fall. He also helped coordinate the bi-annual Lake Jordan Retreat with a vast group of friends. For the last two years, Bill worked for himself as an independent contractor.

Survivors include his three sisters: Kathleen Accinni, Karen Powers and her husband, Nicholas, and Colleen Riley-Fontanella; his three nieces: Allison Katz and her husband, Kevin, Katie Accinni and her fiancée, Daniel Breese and Shannon Powers; his three nephews: Andrew Powers, Brandon and Christopher Fontanella, and his two great nephews, Logan and Ethan Katz.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to Veterans Affairs, 385 Tremont Ave., East Orange, New Jersey 07018.

