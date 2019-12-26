Italian American Police Society Big Brothers and Big Sisters of NJ Holiday Party

MORRIS COUNTY — The Italian American Police Society of NJ recently concluded its Holiday Season with a party for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of NJ. The Society purchased and collected toys for hundreds of at risk children from North Jersey.

The party was held at the American Legion Post 155 in Whippany and had face painting, pizza and lots of bugs and smiles from police officers. “We are excited to give back to the community and brighten the holidays for those less fortunate in our communities,” said Society President William Schievella.

The Society is comprised of more than 5,000 local, county, state and federal law enforcement officers of Italian American ancestry.

