Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills

Special Meeting Notice

December 26, 2019

Please be advised, the Township Council of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., in the Municipal Building located at 1001 Parsippany Boulevard for a review and discussion of the Carifi Litigation Matter.

Formal action may or not be taken, and any other action reasonably related thereto may also be taken.

