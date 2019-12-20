Santander Bank collecting gifts for local children

MORRIS COUNTY — The New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Club (NJSFWC) has partnered with the New Jersey West Branches of Santander Bank to collect requested items for local children this holiday season.

The gifts will be donated to CASA of NJ, (Court Appointed Special Advocates), to benefit the children they serve.

Gifts that have been requested by December 28 include, hat, gloves, mitten, scarves, sweatshirts and sweatpants for boys and girls, toddler through teens, night lights, duffel bags or backpacks and $10.00 gift cards to Wendy’s. McDonalds, Burger King, Dunkin Donuts, Walmart and Target.

Branches that will be participating in the collection include; Parsippany, Boonton, Denville, Rockaway, East Hanover, Livingston, Newton, West Caldwell, Livingston, Byram, Cedar Grove, Hopatcong, Morris Plains, Randolph, Towaco and Wharton.

CASA of NJ is the NJSFWC Special State project for 2018-2020. Every two years, the Federation chooses a new project that all clubs in New Jersey can support with in kind and monetary donations, and support to the organization through education and advocacy.

The NJSFWC, founded in 1894 and dedicated to making a difference in the lives of others, one project at a time is now celebrating 125 years of community service. Among its accomplishments are the founding of the New Jersey College for Women (now Douglass Residential College) in 1918 and the establishment of almost 75% of all public libraries.

For additional information click here.

CASA of NJ provides a voice for abused and neglected children by empowering a statewide network of local CASA programs serving all 21 counties of NJ. Dedicated community volunteers advocate in Family Court for the best interests of children in foster care to ensure their safety and well-being, and ultimately, their placement in nurturing, permanent homes with loving families. For more information click here.

Comments

Comments