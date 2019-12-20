Sherrill Votes for Landmark Trade Deal to Benefit New Jersey’s Workers and Businesses

PARSIPPANY — Representative Sherrill (NJ-11) voted today to pass H.R. 5430, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) Implementation Act. The USMCA makes critical improvements to the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) by strengthening enforcement, labor, and environmental provisions and ensuring that any changes put forward in the implementing legislation do not harm U.S. businesses, consumers, or workers.

“The USMCA is a bipartisan product of negotiation and agreement between Congress and the Trump Administration,” said Representative Sherrill. “We need a trade agreement that supports our workers, protects our environment, and helps businesses in our community grow. The USMCA will help our country face the changing 21st century economy.”

Key Provisions of the USMCA:

Supporting New Jersey’s 11th District : In 2017, NJ-11 had 35,400 jobs supported by trade with Canada and Mexico, $1.4 billion worth of NJ-11 goods and services exported to Canada and Mexico, and 61 percent of NJ-11 imports from Canada and Mexico were used as inputs by U.S. companies. USMCA Lowers drug costs and improves access to life-saving medicines.

: In 2017, NJ-11 had 35,400 jobs supported by trade with Canada and Mexico, $1.4 billion worth of NJ-11 goods and services exported to Canada and Mexico, and 61 percent of NJ-11 imports from Canada and Mexico were used as inputs by U.S. companies. USMCA Lowers drug costs and improves access to life-saving medicines. Supporting American Business in a 21st Century Economy : Creates much-needed certainty in the North American market between the United States and two of its largest trading partners. Creates a digital trade chapter to allow more American goods and services to reach Mexican and Canadian markets. Expands the Export-Import Bank’s support for U.S. exports and American jobs. Removes the administration’s tariffs against Mexico and Canada, and therefore the retaliatory tariffs against U.S. exports.

: Creates much-needed certainty in the North American market between the United States and two of its largest trading partners. Creates a digital trade chapter to allow more American goods and services to reach Mexican and Canadian markets. Expands the Export-Import Bank’s support for U.S. exports and American jobs. Removes the administration’s tariffs against Mexico and Canada, and therefore the retaliatory tariffs against U.S. exports. Protecting American Workers : Significantly increases labor standards and makes them more enforceable, enhancing protections for American workers.

: Significantly increases labor standards and makes them more enforceable, enhancing protections for American workers. Protecting the Environment : Includes strong, fully enforceable environmental standards and protections, and directs U.S. officials to regularly monitor Mexico’s adherence to environmental laws, regulations, and standards.

: Includes strong, fully enforceable environmental standards and protections, and directs U.S. officials to regularly monitor Mexico’s adherence to environmental laws, regulations, and standards. Enforcement of the Rules: Helps the United States more successfully resolve labor, environment, and other disputes related to international trade.

The USMCA earned the endorsement of key organizations, including: AFL-CIO, Teamsters Union, United Steelworkers, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Business Roundtable, UPS, AT&T, National Restaurant Association, National Retail Federation, National Association of Homebuilders, National Association of Manufacturers, Consumer Technology Association, Coalition of Service Industries, and the Outdoor Industry Association.

