Garden State Preservation Trust approved funding for Smith Field improvements

PARSIPPANY — The Garden State Preservation Trust has approved and recommended to the New Jersey State Legislature nearly $87 million in funding for projects to develop or update parks, playgrounds and fields, including $2.7 million for seven projects in Morris County, the state Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner.

Included are projects in Parsippany, Chatham Township, Hanover, Madison, Mendham Township, Washington Township, plus a grant for the Morris County Park Commission.

The Legislature still must formally approve legislation to formally appropriate the funds but Governor Phil Murphy and DEP Commissioner Catherine McCabe have recommended the projects for approval by the Legislature through the DEP’s Green Acres Program.

The Garden State Preservation Trust approved funding for municipal and county land acquisition projects,local development of parks and recreation facilities, local stewardship projects, acquisition projects by nonprofit organizations, recreational development, and nonprofit stewardship projects.

In many instances, state Green Acres funds are bundled with Morris County Open Space Trust Fund dollars and municipal open space dollars to finance projects.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Township, Smith Field Park Improvements – $750,000

The township is proposing to construct active recreational facilities at the undeveloped Smith Field Park South located off Barbara Street. The proposed development consists of a synthetic grass cricket pitch/multipurpose facility which includes stadium lighting, restroom facilities, stadium seating and a parking facility.

Visit the DEP’s Green Acres website for more information all all projects recommended across the region and state.

