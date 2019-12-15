Oak Ridge Man Found Guilty for Sexual Assault and Endangering the Welfare of a Child

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp and Acting Chief of Investigations Chris Kimker announce that on December 12, a Morris County jury found Richard Perry, 48, of Oak Ridge, guilty of two counts of second degree sexual assault and one count of third degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The Honorable David H. Ironson, J.S.C., presided over the trial. A sentencing date has been scheduled for January 17, 2020.

Perry was subsequently remanded to the Morris County Correctional Facility pending sentencing. At sentencing, he faces a minimum of five years New Jersey State Prison in which he will have to serve 85% of that sentence before being eligible for parole. Perry will also be subject to registration pursuant to Megan’s Law and Parole supervision for life

The crimes occurred on October 2, 2016 when Mr. Perry had touched the niece of his fiancé on the breasts and vagina during a sleepover at his home. The then 11-year-old victim disclosed to her aunt immediately that Mr. Perry touched her and the aunt in turn contacted the police.

Prosecutor Knapp would like to thank the Jefferson Township Police Department and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit for their involvement in this investigation and prosecution. Prosecutor Knapp would specifically like to thank and recognize the prosecution team of Assistant Prosecutor Reema Sethi Kareer, Assistant Prosecutor Jessica Sparano, Detective Michael Bost, Detective Melissa Enslen, and Victim Advocate Amanda Holloway of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office for their efforts in this case.

Comments

Comments