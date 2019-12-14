MORRIS COUNTY — Senator Joseph Pennacchio made the following statement on Congressman Van Drew switching To the Republican Party:

I have known Congressman Van Drew for two decades. Our terms in the legislature paralleled each other in the Assembly and in the State Senate. Both of us previously chose Dentistry as our profession. We served on many of the same committees. We also shared the fact that we both were initially Democrats but now are part of the Grand Old Republican Party. Both of us realized that “The Democrat Party of John Kennedy” is no more. In Congressman Van Drew’s case that realization was most recently made. My awakening happened 40 years ago. Weaponizing impeachment, open borders, Medicare for all and the emergence of an unapologetic march towards socialism has opened up the eyes of many who have traditionally called themselves Democrats. I welcome Congressman Van Drew into our Large political tent. I encourage other Democrats to follow suit.

