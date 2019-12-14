Casha Declares Candidacy For Congress

MORRIS COUNTY — Businessman/Lawyer and Republican State Committeeman Larry Casha announced his candidacy for the 11th Congressional District seat for the 2020 election.

The following is a statement by Casha:

“The America we know, the America whose base principles of economic freedom, free speech, due process for all Americans including President Trump and a Congress that works together for the people is under attack. Never in the history of our country has a mainstream political party such as the Democratic Party openly accepted socialism, a concept that would end the America that permitted our grandparents, parents and ourselves to pursue our American dreams. Never before has a Congress ignored the Constitution by ignoring due process in these clandestine impeachment proceedings. We should all be afraid of their secret, behind doors proceedings to indict. Today it is the President, tomorrow it may be one of us.

The people of the New Jersey 11th Congressional District deserve someone who will represent them addressing the issues that are germane to Morris, Essex, Passaic and Sussex Counties like deducting all of our real estate and local taxes from our income taxes and not someone whose sole purpose in Congress is to promote the national agenda of Speaker Pelosi’s Democratic Party. Someone who will fight for the principles that made this country the most prosperous the world has ever known so that future generations have the same chance to pursue their dreams as their ancestors. Someone who will stand up to the Democrats and call them out for socialism and ignoring the Constitution. Someone who will work with the administration, which has created unparalleled prosperity among all socio-economic levels of our society, with an eye towards an increasingly successful future, so that progress can continue.

It is for these and many other unaddressed issues which are crucial to the people of the New Jersey 11th Congressional District that I announce my candidacy for the United States Congress.”

Larry Casha Bio

Larry is the founding member of Casha and Casha, LLC in 1980 and Casha Realty, LLC 1999. At the law firm, he specializes in transactional matters such as real estate, wills, trusts, estate planning and business matters. Casha Realty is a real estate holding company wherein he manages commercial real estate.

Larry received a Bachelor of Science undergraduate degree with a double major in Marketing and Management. He graduated cum laude with a Juris Doctor Degree from University of New Hampshire School of Law. He is admitted to the bars of the States of New Jersey and New York, as well as the Federal Courts for the Districts of New Jersey, the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York and the United States Supreme Court.

He is the former Kinnelon Council President and currently serves as the Republican State Committeeman from Morris County. He served on the staffs of Assemblyman Alex DeCroce and Senator Robert Martin. He was the New Jersey Surrogate Speaker Director for the Presidential Campaign of George W. Bush and Morris County Coordinator for John McCain’s Presidential and Christine Todd Whitman’s Gubernatorial Campaigns as well as numerous other roles in, Presidential, U.S. Senate and Gubernatorial Campaigns.

Larry was Governor Whitman’s appointee to the Board of Trustees for the County College of Morris and has or continues to volunteer legal services and/or be on the Boards of the Chamber of Commerce, the Montville First Aid Squad and Fire Departments, Drug Awareness Council and the Housing Partnership.

In 2006, Larry was inducted into the Montville Township High School Hall of Fame. Larry is also a frequent legal and political contributor on radio talk show stations.

Larry and his wife Debra of 41 years are lifelong residents of the 11th Congressional District. Currently residents of Kinnelon, they were both educated in the District’s public-school systems and attended Montclair State University for their undergraduate degrees.