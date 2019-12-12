Santa arrives by fire truck at Applebee’s; in time for Toys for Tots fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — Applebee’s located at 1157 Route 46, Troy Hills Shopping Center – as well as those across the state – held a Breakfast with Santa fundraiser on Saturday, December 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to support the U.S. Marines Corps Toys for Tots program.

In addition to food, guests received toys donated by Sons of Italy and pictures with Santa.

“We are thrilled to be able to support this amazing organization and all they do for the development of area children and our local communities, especially when we can make the holidays a little brighter,” said Tim Doherty, President and Chief Executive Officer of Doherty Enterprises. “We look forward to spending the day with our employees and guests to celebrate the holidays and the season of giving.”

Heading into its 21st year, Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises, which owns more than 96 Applebee’s restaurants across New Jersey, Long Island, Florida and Georgia, have raised over $4.6 million for the Toys for Tots initiative to date, helping to spread holiday cheer to more than 230,000 deserving children.

Just in time for the holidays, for every $50.00 gift card purchase, guests will receive a free bonus card valued at $10.00. Offer valid through January 5. Bonus cards valid from next visit through March 1, 2020.

