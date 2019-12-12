Investors Bank joins Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce

PARSIPPANY — Kim Chhugani, Vice President Business Banker, Investors Bank, located at 820 Bloomfield Avenue, West Caldwell, has joined the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce.

Investors Bank strives to provide high-quality products and services in an honest and straightforward manner while operating responsibly and ethically, so that their clients, employees, stockholders and communities may prosper.

Their Vision

For individuals, families, growing businesses and commercial real estate clients, Investors provides world-class products and services, in an honest and straightforward manner.

They work hard to always do what’s right for each and every customer — making sure they get the right products and great value — to help them meet their everyday banking needs as well as to achieve their long-term goals.

To do well, you have to do right. And doing right by our customers is how they hope to become the leading community-oriented bank in the region.

Our Mission and Vision are built on Four Core Values:

Cooperation: The act of working together toward a common purpose or benefit

Character: The combination of features and traits that form the individual nature of a person or team

Community: A self-organized network of people who collaborate by sharing ideas and information for the sake of the common good

Commitment: A pledge, promise or obligation

For more information on Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, contact Executive Board Member Frank Cahill at (973) 402-6400, or click here.

