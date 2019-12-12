Award-Winning Cat-Book Author, Shawn Flynn, Invited to Join the Central Jersey Cat Fanciers for their 19th Annual Cat Show

PARSIPPANY — Award-winning cat-book author and Cat Writers’ Association Professional Member, Shawn Flynn, invited to join the Central Jersey Cat Fanciers for their 19th Annual Cat Show at the Hilton, One Hilton Court on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, January 3, 4 and 5, to share his inspirational pet rescue story.

Flynn’s book, “THE KITTY Who Rescued Me After I Rescued Him,” is a heartwarming tale that reveals how the pets we love sometimes turn around and care for us (ABBE Road Publishing, ISBN: 978-0-9987880-0-5, $9.95). His book was named a first-place winner in Top Shelf Magazine’s 2018 Indie Book Awards in three categories that include Animals/Pets, Novella and Relationships Non-Fiction. It also won a 2017 Readers’ Favorite Book Award and was an award-winning finalist in the 2017 International Book Awards competition. Flynn will be at the show all three days which is scheduled for:

Central Jersey Cat Fanciers 19th Annual Cat Show, Hilton Hotel, 1 Hilton Court, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, January 3rd, 4th and 5th. The show runs from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

“It is an honor to have been invited to participate in the Central Jersey Cat Fanciers 19th Annual Cat Show as they really have a great club,” commented Mr. Flynn. “With 4 out of 5 households in the U.S. owning at least one pet, I know that there are plenty of pet lovers in New Jersey.”

“One of those unique and compelling stories that will linger in the mind and memory long after the book itself has been finished and set back upon the shelf, “THE KITTY Who Rescued Me After I Rescued Him” is unreservedly recommended for community library collections.” –Midwest Book Review

“The story of Kitty and Shawn was very moving… I never expected such a heartwarming story to come from a man… I would recommend this book to all animal lovers, not just cat lovers…” –Readers’ Favorite FIVE STAR Review



