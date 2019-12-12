BurgerIM Opens First Halal Location in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — BurgerIM, a fast-growing burger chain offering a mesmerizing array of gourmet burgers, is excited to announce the opening of its first location in Parsippany.

Located at 131 New Road, the new location is serving up BurgerIM’s full menu of mouth-watering burgers available in more than ten protein options, all served on fresh buns with the choice of house-made sauces and premium toppings, allowing guests to customize to their heart’s desire. Best known for its 3 oz. “Classic BurgerIM,” the chain recently added quarter-pound and third-pound “Big BurgerIM” options for larger appetites; a Keto Burger and Impossible Burger have been introduced to the menu as well.

“We’re thrilled to bring the signature BurgerIM experience to Parsippany residents and look forward to becoming a valued member of the community,” said Touria Ettamri, Parsippany’s BurgerIM franchisee. “We’re proud to offer an unparalleled variety in fast-casual burgers and to be a place that guests can count on for an amazing burger, whether it’s their go-to favorite or trying something new.”

BurgerIM was founded on the idea of ‘Burgers for Everyone’ because nobody should have to miss out on enjoying a juicy burger no matter their dietary restrictions or lifestyle choices. Offering more than ten different patties including Dry-Aged Beef, Salmon, Crispy Chicken and Falafel, a variety of bun options like Keto and Gluten-Free, along with a large selection of toppings and scratch-made sauces, BurgerIM’s endless customizability caters to every taste preference and lifestyle. BurgerIM also serves thick ice cream milkshakes, signature circle-cut fries, crispy double-battered onion rings, meaty wings in a variety of flavors, salads and desserts. Many BurgerIM locations offer wine and beer on tap in an upscale atmosphere with big screen TVs and a U-shaped bar.

The new BurgerIM is located at 131 New Road and can be reached by telephone at (973) 521-9909. Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. To find your nearest BurgerIM location and to view BurgerIM’s full menu with nutritional information, visit www.burgerim.com.

BurgerIM is a member of Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce.

BurgerIM, the fastest growing burger franchise in America, offers a mesmerizing array of chef-inspired, gourmet burgers to tickle everyone’s taste buds and fit every lifestyle. Whether you are vegan, pescatarian, keto or just hungry, BurgerIM has what you crave. BurgerIM is burgers re-IMagined, with more choices than any other burger chain. At BurgerIM, guests can choose from eleven different patties, including angus, dry aged, wagyu, Spanish beef, chicken, salmon, Greek lamb, falafel and more, plus a variety of toppings from mild to wild, including sunny side up eggs, pineapple, and bacon. Top your burger off with a variety of house made sauces, delicious, soft buns, including non-GMO buns, gluten-free/plant-based buns or handcrafted lettuce to wrap your burger. BurgerIM also serves up delicious milkshakes, signature circle-cut fries, the best double-battered onion rings in the world, meaty wings, healthy salads, and enticing dessert options. Many establishments also carry wine and beer on tap served in an upscale sports-bar-like atmosphere with big screens and a u-shaped bar. For more information, visit www.burgerim.com and Instagram @burgerim.

