John Cesaro seeks Heather Darling’s Freeholder seat

PARSIPPANY — Now that the election season is over, Freeholder Heather Darling will assume the Surrogate position in Morris County effective January 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, Darling leaves behind a term on the county dais that will not expire until December 31, 2020. As a result, the seat must be filled by a Republican county convention, to be held at a date yet to be announced but must be held within 35 days after she is sworn in to her new position.

Former Morris County Freeholder John Cesaro lost his freeholder-re-election bid last year with running mate Aura Dunn of Mendham, announced he will seek to fill Heather Darlings term.

“I’ve been off the board for eleven months, so that’s not a long time. And I just enjoy serving the taxpayers of Morris County,” he said.

He said if appointed, he would “continue to make the county better, working to better protect the county’s park system, and keeping an eye on spending without reducing services.

“We always need to keep an eye on spending without cutting services,” he said.

Cesaro, a Parsippany attorney, sat on the freeholder board from 2012 to 2018; serving as the Deputy director in 2015. He also served as a Parsippany Councilman. His bid to represent the 26th Legislative District in the Assembly failed in the June 2017 primary. His bid to return to the freeholder board in 2018 also ended in that primary.

