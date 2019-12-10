Rep. Sherrill Announces “Holiday Cards for Heroes” Program

PARSIPPANY — Constituents are invited to drop off holiday cards for retired members of the New Jersey Fire Services at Representative Sherrill’s District Office in Parsippany, starting today through Monday, December 23. Holiday cards placed in envelopes should not be sealed closed. The cards will be distributed to residents of the New Jersey Firemen’s Home in Boonton, the state’s only licensed healthcare facility dedicated to taking care of the women and men of New Jersey’s Fire Services.

“Writing a hand-written note to our retired firefighters is a small way to say thank you to those who dedicated their lives to keeping our communities safe and to spread some holiday cheer,” said Representative Sherrill. “Visiting the Firemen’s Home was a highlight of my summer district work period. It is a wonderful part of our community, and I look forward to seeing the creativity and holiday spirit our residents bring to this program to honor our retired firefighters.”

Representative Sherrill’s District Office is open Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 8 Wood Hollow Road, Suite 203, Parsippany.

Constituents can also deliver cards during at the Little Falls Mobile Office Hours on December 10 or the Wayne Mobile Office Hours on December 11.

Comments

Comments