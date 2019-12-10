Drew Blind joins Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is now the largest Kiwanis Club in the State of New Jersey

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany President Frank Cahill inducted Drew (Andrew) Blind as a new member of the club on Thursday, December 5.

Club President Frank Cahill presented Drew with his membership plaque and Sponsoring Member Barbara Freda placed the official Kiwanis membership pin on Drew.

Drew is the local franchise owner of Chick-fil-A Morris Plains.

Blind’s stand-alone Chick-fil-A location at 1711 Route 10 East is homecoming for the New Jersey native who relocated from the chain’s location inside Garden State Plaza in Paramus.

Blind, who grew up in Morris County, was excited to return to his hometown where numerous family members reside and where his Chick-fil-A career began. A Team Member at the chain’s location in Howell, Blind worked at Chick-fil-A as a teen and during breaks while attending college at Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania.

After graduating with a degree in business management, Blind and his wife, Colleen, moved to South Carolina where he worked on the leadership team at a Charleston Chick-fil-A restaurant until his wife’s career brought them back to Pennsylvania.

Blind knew early on that Chick-fil-A’s focus of freshly prepared food, genuine hospitality and having a positive impact on the communities it serves matched his entrepreneurial goals. Blind became director of operations at the chain’s location in Nazareth and began his pursuit of owning his own restaurant while also serving on corporate teams helping open new locations around the country. His dream of owning his own restaurant was realized when he was selected to operate Paramus location in 2015.

Frank Cahill said “We welcome Drew to this global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.”

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is the largest Kiwanis Club in the State of New Jersey with 75 members. New members are always welcome. (Click here for more information on Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany). Kiwanis members dedicate more than 6 million volunteer hours and invest more than $100 million in service projects that strengthen communities and serve children every year. Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany ensures that all children have the opportunity to lead healthy, successful lives. They believe that by helping one child, you help the world.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany meets every Thursday at 7:15 a.m. at Empire Diner, 1315 Route 46. For more information on Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany click here.

