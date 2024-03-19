Tuesday, March 19, 2024
HomeLocal NewsMorris County Prosecutor Announces Federal Grant for Additional ALPRs to Combat Auto...
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Morris County Prosecutor Announces Federal Grant for Additional ALPRs to Combat Auto Theft

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
21

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11), and President of the Morris County Police Chiefs Association (MCPCA) President Morris Plains Police Chief Michael Koroski announce the allocation of $963,000 in Community Project Funding (CPF) towards the enhancement of the Morris County’s regional Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) program. The funding, along with 14 other CPF requests submitted to the House Appropriations Committee for Fiscal Year 2024, was subsequently passed by the House of Representatives, and the U.S. Senate, and signed into law by the President.

The $963,000 is intended for crime prevention and citizen assistance through the existing regional ALPR program, for the installation of additional fixed and mobile units to help combat auto thefts and home invasions. The equipment will be purchased by the Morris County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), which maintains the network.

Rep. Sherrill said, “I am proud to have led efforts in the House to cut through bureaucratic red tape and secure funding for Community Projects that will have a tangible impact on our district and state by bringing federal resources back to address our most pressing concerns. Public safety, specifically combatting auto thefts, is one of the top issues I hear about from local leaders and constituents. With this Community Project funding, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office will be able to support local law enforcement with additional Automated License Plate Reader mobile and fixed units to address the rise in auto thefts and associated home invasions. I want to thank Prosecutor Carroll and his team for their work on behalf of the residents of Morris County and for submitting this project. And thank you to the Morris County Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement across the county for their ongoing work to keep our communities safe.”

Prosecutor Carroll said, “On behalf of my Office, I sincerely appreciate the legislative efforts of Representative Sherrill to empower law enforcement to expand the use of this vital technology, especially when it comes to stopping criminal auto theft organizations from targeting our community. We rely on our legislative partners to assist with securing the critical funding needed to acquire additional ALPRs and strengthen our existing system.”

Chief Koroski said, “The Chiefs of Police of Morris County express their immense gratitude to Congresswoman Sherrill for her efforts in securing critical funding and to Prosecutor Carroll for his continued unwavering support. The ALPR technology has been extremely valuable in aiding law enforcement in the prevention, detection, and investigation of crime. The technology allows instantaneous alerts of stolen vehicles and wanted and missing persons, empowering our officers to ensure better safety for our communities. Morris County takes pride in its partnerships with Prosecutor Carroll, Sheriff Gannon, and the Municipal Police Chiefs that allow us to provide unparalleled police services.”

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Celebrates Arrival of Morris Golf Shop in Parsippany-Troy Hills
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »