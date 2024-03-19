Morris County Prosecutor Announces Federal Grant for Additional ALPRs to Combat Auto Theft

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11), and President of the Morris County Police Chiefs Association (MCPCA) President Morris Plains Police Chief Michael Koroski announce the allocation of $963,000 in Community Project Funding (CPF) towards the enhancement of the Morris County’s regional Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) program. The funding, along with 14 other CPF requests submitted to the House Appropriations Committee for Fiscal Year 2024, was subsequently passed by the House of Representatives, and the U.S. Senate, and signed into law by the President.

The $963,000 is intended for crime prevention and citizen assistance through the existing regional ALPR program, for the installation of additional fixed and mobile units to help combat auto thefts and home invasions. The equipment will be purchased by the Morris County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), which maintains the network.

Rep. Sherrill said, “I am proud to have led efforts in the House to cut through bureaucratic red tape and secure funding for Community Projects that will have a tangible impact on our district and state by bringing federal resources back to address our most pressing concerns. Public safety, specifically combatting auto thefts, is one of the top issues I hear about from local leaders and constituents. With this Community Project funding, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office will be able to support local law enforcement with additional Automated License Plate Reader mobile and fixed units to address the rise in auto thefts and associated home invasions. I want to thank Prosecutor Carroll and his team for their work on behalf of the residents of Morris County and for submitting this project. And thank you to the Morris County Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement across the county for their ongoing work to keep our communities safe.”

Prosecutor Carroll said, “On behalf of my Office, I sincerely appreciate the legislative efforts of Representative Sherrill to empower law enforcement to expand the use of this vital technology, especially when it comes to stopping criminal auto theft organizations from targeting our community. We rely on our legislative partners to assist with securing the critical funding needed to acquire additional ALPRs and strengthen our existing system.”

Chief Koroski said, “The Chiefs of Police of Morris County express their immense gratitude to Congresswoman Sherrill for her efforts in securing critical funding and to Prosecutor Carroll for his continued unwavering support. The ALPR technology has been extremely valuable in aiding law enforcement in the prevention, detection, and investigation of crime. The technology allows instantaneous alerts of stolen vehicles and wanted and missing persons, empowering our officers to ensure better safety for our communities. Morris County takes pride in its partnerships with Prosecutor Carroll, Sheriff Gannon, and the Municipal Police Chiefs that allow us to provide unparalleled police services.”