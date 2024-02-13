Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Toby Anderson Drops Bid to Take on Sherrill

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Toby Anderson

MORRIS COUNTY — U.S. Army veteran Toby Anderson has dropped his bid to challenge Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) in New Jersey’s 11th district, one week after he filed to compete for the organization line at the Morris County Republican convention.

The move leaves Joseph Belnome, a Belleville building inspector, unopposed to run as the organization candidate in Morris County. Morris made up 73.5% of the vote in the 2022 GOP House primary in NJ-11.

“I wish him well and hope to get his support. He’s an America First candidate like I am,” Belnome said. “He was always going to have my support if he won.”

Joseph Belnome pictured with Boonton Township resident Chris Ilic.

Anderson and Belnome were present on Monday, February 11, at a fundraiser held at Rockaway Barn Restaurant by Morris County Republicans.

Belnome may face Raafat Barsoom in the GOP primary to take on Sherrill.

This would be Barsoom’s fourth bid for public office: he won 18% of the vote against State Sen. Teresa Ruiz (D-Newark) in 2013; 11% in the Republican primary for Congress in the 7th district against Rep. Leonard Lance (R-Clinton Township) in 2018; and 11% against Tom Kean, Jr. (R-Westfield) in NJ-7 two years ago.

Belnome, a former union bricklayer, was the GOP candidate for State Senate in the 34th district last year; he won 24% against the winner, Democrat Britnee Timberlake (D-East Orange).

The Morris County towns serving in the 11th Congressional District include Boonton, Boonton Township, Butler, Chatham Borough, Chatham Township, Denville, Dover, East Hanover, Florham Park, Hanover, Harding, Jefferson Township, Kinnelon, Lincoln Park, Madison, Mendham Township (part; also 7th), Montville, Morris Plains, Morris Township, Morristown, Mountain Lakes, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph Township, Riverdale, Rockaway, Rockaway Township, and Victory Gardens.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
