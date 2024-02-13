Increase in Arrests Recorded After Fairfield Auto Chop Shop Exposed

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Police have recently apprehended a second Yonkers individual in connection with an alleged Fairfield chop shop enterprise. (Click here to read a related story)

On Tuesday, January 30, law enforcement executed a raid at Veracity Stone Fabricators, located at 23 Daniel Road in Fairfield, prompted by a tip from a cleaning staff member. Substantial evidence of illicit activity, including stolen and dismantled vehicles, was discovered. Stacy Chiarolanza, the public information officer for the Fairfield Police Department, described the scene, noting several car shells in the parking lot covered with tarps and another vehicle inside the building stripped down entirely.

Further investigation by Fairfield police detectives allegedly resulted in the discovery of a second, chopped-up vehicle, which was a 2016 grey Honda CRV, inside of the building.

The seized vehicles, all Honda CRVs, were in the process of being disassembled for illicit sale. Many had their Vehicle Identification Numbers tampered with, indicating efforts to obscure their stolen origins. At least two vehicles had been reported stolen from New York State.

The raid resulted in the immediate arrest of three individuals near the property. Among them was 37-year-old Yonkers resident Edison Cuevas, suspected of playing a significant role, particularly in the vehicle dismantling activities on January 29. Cuevas is currently detained at Essex County jail, facing charges of receiving stolen motor vehicles, operating a facility to sell stolen automobile parts, and conspiracy to operate such a facility, pending his court appearance.

In a separate incident, authorities announced the arrest of another Yonkers resident, Virelsa Guzman, for his alleged involvement in the chop shop operation. Guzman, currently held at Essex County jail awaiting trial, is accused of overseeing the illegal enterprise and car theft, facing similar charges as Cuevas.

The discovery of the illicit chop shop has rattled residents and authorities, with ongoing investigations delving into the extent of the operation and potential links to a broader network. Fairfield Police Officer Chiarolanza expressed concern about the case’s magnitude, suggesting that the investigation only scratches the surface of a potentially larger issue, stating, “This could be big. I don’t know how big it could be, but we’re only at the tip of the iceberg.”