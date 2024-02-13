Tuesday, February 13, 2024
HomeBeyond ParsippanyIncrease in Arrests Recorded After Fairfield Auto Chop Shop Exposed
Beyond ParsippanyPolice and Fire

Increase in Arrests Recorded After Fairfield Auto Chop Shop Exposed

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
67
The discovery of the illegal chop shop has local residents and authorities on edge as officers continue to investigate the operation.

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Police have recently apprehended a second Yonkers individual in connection with an alleged Fairfield chop shop enterprise. (Click here to read a related story)

On Tuesday, January 30, law enforcement executed a raid at Veracity Stone Fabricators, located at 23 Daniel Road in Fairfield, prompted by a tip from a cleaning staff member. Substantial evidence of illicit activity, including stolen and dismantled vehicles, was discovered. Stacy Chiarolanza, the public information officer for the Fairfield Police Department, described the scene, noting several car shells in the parking lot covered with tarps and another vehicle inside the building stripped down entirely.

Further investigation by Fairfield police detectives allegedly resulted in the discovery of a second, chopped-up vehicle, which was a 2016 grey Honda CRV, inside of the building.

The seized vehicles, all Honda CRVs, were in the process of being disassembled for illicit sale. Many had their Vehicle Identification Numbers tampered with, indicating efforts to obscure their stolen origins. At least two vehicles had been reported stolen from New York State.

The raid resulted in the immediate arrest of three individuals near the property. Among them was 37-year-old Yonkers resident Edison Cuevas, suspected of playing a significant role, particularly in the vehicle dismantling activities on January 29. Cuevas is currently detained at Essex County jail, facing charges of receiving stolen motor vehicles, operating a facility to sell stolen automobile parts, and conspiracy to operate such a facility, pending his court appearance.

In a separate incident, authorities announced the arrest of another Yonkers resident, Virelsa Guzman, for his alleged involvement in the chop shop operation. Guzman, currently held at Essex County jail awaiting trial, is accused of overseeing the illegal enterprise and car theft, facing similar charges as Cuevas.

The discovery of the illicit chop shop has rattled residents and authorities, with ongoing investigations delving into the extent of the operation and potential links to a broader network. Fairfield Police Officer Chiarolanza expressed concern about the case’s magnitude, suggesting that the investigation only scratches the surface of a potentially larger issue, stating, “This could be big. I don’t know how big it could be, but we’re only at the tip of the iceberg.”

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
A Family’s Journey to Miss Teen USA
Next article
Toby Anderson Drops Bid to Take on Sherrill
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »