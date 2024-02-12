Parsippany Filmmaker Selected for Garden State Film Festival

PARSIPPANY — New Jersey’s Premier Independent Film Festival is celebrating its 22nd Anniversary March 21 – 24. The internationally recognized Garden State Film Festival (GSFF) celebrates the independent film genre by bringing a carefully curated and enriching selection of original works from locally produced filmmakers worldwide. “The upcoming 2024 Festival returns to experience 200 films from over 14 countries over four days in 8 venues hosting parties, professional panels, events, special honors, and more,” says Lauren Concar Sheehy, the festival’s Executive Director.

The Garden State Film Festival offers several categories for films and filmmakers. The selection includes feature-length and short films, documentaries, comedies, children’s, thrillers, pilots, student films, and “Home-Grown” films shot in NJ. The Garden State Film Festival is pleased to announce that the film Long Shot, directed by Parsippany resident Emily Moutis, will screen at this year’s festival. We hope you come out to cheer on our hometown heroes who have put so much time and talent into these productions.

“We are extremely proud to present Long Shot as a part of our 22nd Annual Film Festival and to share this work with our global audience,” says Lauren Concar Sheehy, the festival’s Executive Director.

Long Shot will screen on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at 12:15 p.m. at Berkeley Hotel, Kingsley Room, Asbury Park.

The film’s subject is: A photography student goes to a park and sees a beautiful girl. After getting caught taking pictures of her, he tries to make it up to her.

“Since New Jersey has seen record production numbers in recent years, thanks in no small part to Governor Murphy’s competitive financial incentives and the film-friendly environment created here in the state, including the efforts of the NJ Motion Picture & Television Commission, we’re seeing an increase in the number of projects that qualify for this category. It is wonderful to see our filmmakers live where they work and fulfill their creative dreams,” explains Lauren. “And since New Jersey offers so many different locations and settings; mountains, beaches, cities, farms, and more, we see Jersey appearing in so many different kinds of films.”

The entire GSFF program of this year’s selections will be presented in multiple venues in the Asbury Park area, with special events and screenings each night. A full day of screenings will also be presented at The Cranford Theater in Cranford on Saturday, March 23, starting at noon, with the last screening ending at 10:15 p.m. The schedule indicates which films have subtitles for universal access for the hearing impaired. The GSFF “Cinema for the Ears” series is free on the website for those with visual impairment. Over 440 students will attend our sold-out 2024 statewide field trip and be introduced to vocations by UARTS Karl Staven and New Jersey’s place in the birth of film. You can check the schedule by clicking here for showtimes and to see which films are screening at which venue.

The Garden State Film Festival offers a variety of ticket packages. The best deal is the Parkway Pass for $100.00. The pass includes access to the Meet the Film Makers event, Gala Reception, all film screenings, and panels. This special combo must be purchased in advance ONLINE ONLY while supplies last. Friday Gala Cocktail Party and Screening is $55.00, Saturday Day Pass is $40.00, and Sunday Day Pass is $30.00.

If you want to attend one Film Screening event, it is just $18.00. Panel Discussion $18.00. The Festival concludes with a Black-Tie optional Awards Dinner $150 which includes cocktails [cash bar] followed by a sit-down dinner, where we acknowledge this year’s best with presentations of awards to winning filmmakers and high-profile honorees in attendance. For tickets and more information about this film and other programs, click here.