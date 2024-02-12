Free Pancakes Galore: Celebrate National Pancake Day with IHOP’s Generous Offer of 3 Free Pancakes

PARSIPPANY — IHOP, also known as the International House of Pancakes, has revealed that it will provide three free buttermilk pancakes per guest on Tuesday, February 13, at select locations from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for patrons who choose to dine in.

IHOP is launching this promotion alongside its new Stacking Up Joy program, a month-long initiative to aid individuals facing food insecurity. As part of this program, IHOP has teamed up with Feeding America for a “Month of Giving,” allowing guests to contribute additional funds to their checks while dining in or placing online orders.

“Millions of people are striving every day to provide for themselves and their families, yet nearly 1 in 7 individuals in the U.S. struggle to access the food they need to thrive,” stated Lauren Biedron, senior vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “Addressing food insecurity requires collaborative efforts, and we are delighted to have partners like IHOP join us in the fight to end hunger—to directly support our communities and nourish futures.”

While no purchase is necessary for the free pancakes, a $1 donation is encouraged at IHOP locations in New York and New Jersey, according to the IHOP website.

Local IHOP locations include:

•Parsippany, 792 Route 46

•Cedar Knolls, 102 East Hanover Avenue

•Kenvil, 810 Route 46, Kenvil