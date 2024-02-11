Hope One’s February Schedule

MORRIS COUNTY — The Hope One van will visit multiple locations throughout Morris County in February.

Tuesday, February 13 – Morris County Police Academy 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 13 – Parsippany High School 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 14 – Pleasant View Village in Rockaway 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 15 – Pequannock Library; 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Friday, February 16 – Betsy Ross Diner in Jefferson; 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 20 – Homeless Outreach Mission

Wednesday, February 21 – Mount Arlington Library; 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 22 – County College of Morris; 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Friday, February 23 – Church of Nazarene in Butler; 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Monday, February 26 – Trinity Soup Kitchen in Dover; 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 27 – Calais School in Whippany; 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, February 28 – Morristown Green in Morristown; 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 29 – Broadway in Denville; 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The HOPE ONE mobile recovery access vehicle offers vital support to individuals grappling with addiction, striving to prevent drug overdoses and fatalities and deliver essential mental health services.

Operating four times weekly, HOPE ONE navigates diverse locations across Morris County, reaching out to those in need. Staffed by a Sheriff’s officer, licensed mental health professional, and certified peer recovery specialist, each equipped with profound insights into addiction challenges, the vehicle streamlines access to services and provides Narcan training.

Previously employed in police tactical operations, the HOPE ONE vehicle now serves as a mobile recovery access unit. With trained personnel onboard, it furnishes individuals with resources on rehabilitation, detoxification, mental health assistance, and recovery services. Clad in protective masks and gear, the team also offers complimentary Narcan training, bolstering overdose prevention efforts.

Emblazoned with a purple ribbon symbolizing recovery, the van epitomizes a distinctive collaboration between law enforcement and social services, uniting to combat drug-related overdoses and fatalities effectively.