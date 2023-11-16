Friday, November 17, 2023
Local News

Annual Tree Lighting in Parsippany: A Festive Evening with Santa

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Mayor James Barberio and Santa then lit up the Christmas trees that decorate Town Hall

PARSIPPANY — The annual tree lighting in Parsippany is scheduled for Saturday, December 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Families will have the opportunity to take pictures with Santa, and Santa’s helpers will be serving hot chocolate and cookies.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
