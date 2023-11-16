Annual Tree Lighting in Parsippany: A Festive Evening with Santa

PARSIPPANY — The annual tree lighting in Parsippany is scheduled for Saturday, December 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Families will have the opportunity to take pictures with Santa, and Santa’s helpers will be serving hot chocolate and cookies.
