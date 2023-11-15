Hernandez Edges Ahead in Parsippany Council Race, Threatening GOP Streak

PARSIPPANY — Last Tuesday, the Parsippany Council race initially saw Carifi, McGraft, and Kandil leading.

However, mail-in and provisional votes, counted on Wednesday, November 15, brought a significant change.

With 503 mail-in and 211 provisional ballots tallied, unofficial results indicate that Democrat Judy Hernandez has now edged ahead of Adam Kandil by one vote.

Paul Carifi, Jr. 4,642

Matt McGrath 4,568

Judy Hernandez 4,528

Adam Kandil 4,527

Matt Kavanagh 4,438

Bernard Clarkin 4,390

The current leading candidates are Paul Carifi, Jr., Matt McGraft, and Judy Hernandez. This could be the first Democratic win in Parsippany since 2017 when they won the mayoral race and two council seats. The mayor, Michael Soriano, lost his seat in a rematch with his predecessor, James Barberio.

Parsippany Focus has learned that the Morris County Republican Club will be challenging the results. We will update as information becomes available.