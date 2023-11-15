Friday, November 17, 2023
Hernandez Edges Ahead in Parsippany Council Race, Threatening GOP Streak

Every vote counts

Judy Hernandez

PARSIPPANY — Last Tuesday, the Parsippany Council race initially saw Carifi, McGraft, and Kandil leading.

However, mail-in and provisional votes, counted on Wednesday, November 15, brought a significant change.

With 503 mail-in and 211 provisional ballots tallied, unofficial results indicate that Democrat Judy Hernandez has now edged ahead of Adam Kandil by one vote.

Paul Carifi, Jr. 4,642
Matt McGrath 4,568
Judy Hernandez 4,528
Adam Kandil 4,527
Matt Kavanagh 4,438
Bernard Clarkin 4,390

The current leading candidates are Paul Carifi, Jr., Matt McGraft, and Judy Hernandez. This could be the first Democratic win in Parsippany since 2017 when they won the mayoral race and two council seats.  The mayor, Michael Soriano, lost his seat in a rematch with his predecessor, James Barberio.

Parsippany Focus has learned that the Morris County Republican Club will be challenging the results. We will update as information becomes available.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
