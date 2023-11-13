Letter to the Editor: John Inglesino Counters Criticism, Advocates for Parsippany’s Economic Development

Dear Editor:

I am responding to the absurd letter to the editor written by Sam Labkovsky. Having served as a Councilman, Mayor, Freeholder, Township attorney, planning board attorney, zoning board of adjustment attorney, municipal redevelopment attorney, and developer’s attorney over the past 32 years, I think I know a thing or two because I’ve seen a thing or two. One thing I know for sure is that when you can’t talk about the issues, you through mud at the people. That’s what Mr. Labkovsky’s letter is designed to do. I don’t know Mr. Labkovsky’s educational or professional background because he didn’t provide them. But I suspect he would have showcased them if he had any credentials to support the absurdity of his commentary.

I comment here as a Parsippany resident, voter, and as a 14-year business owner in the Township. The views expressed are mine and not those of my clients. The fact is that Parsippany is going to see big tax increases if it doesn’t repurpose its vacant and obsolete office and industrial buildings into revenue-generating properties. Such should be self-evident. Parsippany needs revenue! If market forces on their own would fix the problem, then it would have been fixed. The fact is that these challenges are not new, and Parsippany needs to be proactive and do something to transform these properties. Otherwise, hold onto your wallets – because taxes will skyrocket.

It is precisely instances when the market doesn’t produce the desired results that NJ has programs through the NJ Redevelopment and Housing Law, and the Long-Term Tax Exemption Law, to assist the town in attracting projects that will transform blighted properties into revenue-generating, job-creating, and amenity-making properties which benefit Parsippany taxpayers. Other municipalities have successfully used these programs to great advantage for their communities. That’s what the Mayor and majority of the Council are doing – using existing laws and proven economic development programs to increase revenues into town hall so that taxes don’t skyrocket.

I spoke out at the November 9th Council meeting on PILOTS. I will not go through that again here. You can watch for yourself on the Township’s website (or click here). I also wrote an article about this subject which was published in the April 2022 edition of the Parsippany Focus. Read it! (Click here to read the article on Page 18)

Rather than addressing the merits of the issues, Mr. Ladkovsky opted to engage in the tried and true method of political smear. Regrettably, this method has had some success in Parsippany. But, I’m no longer constrained because I don’t sit on the Council dais. As such, I will engage and challenge the political mudslingers. Let’s up the level of debate. Let’s discuss what’s in Parsippany’s best interest and stop the juvenile political smear games.

John P. Inglesino