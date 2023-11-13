Monday, November 13, 2023
HomeLocal NewsElection Outcome: 11 Vie for Three Parsippany Board of Education Positions
Local NewsSchool News

Election Outcome: 11 Vie for Three Parsippany Board of Education Positions

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
44
Frank A. Calabria Education Center

PARSIPPANY  — The competition for the Parsippany Board of Education was intense, featuring 11 candidates vying for just three available seats. Cassandra Cogan withdrew from the race upon her acceptance into the “European Master in Global Studies” (EMGS) program.

Newcomer Wendy Wright emerged as the leading vote-receiver, with Timothy Berrios and Andy Choffo securing the subsequent spots.

Matthew DeVitto and Kendra Von Achen’s terms end on December 31 as well as Deborah Orme, who chose not to seek re-election.

Wendy Wright2,569
Andy Choffo2,287
Timothy Berrios2,278
Matthew DeVitto2,224
Nicole Dellafave2,020
Nilesh Bagdai1,711
Balakrishna Samaga1,541
Falgun Bakhtarwala1,527
Deitria Snead1,496
Kendra Von Achen1,449
Cassandra Cogan1,246
Lily Benavides630

The current members of the Board include:

Mrs. Alison Cogan (2025) President
Mrs. Sheethal Abraham (2024)
Mr. Matthew DeVitto (2023)
Mrs. Susy Golderer (2024) Vice President
Mrs. Judy Mayer (2024)
Mrs. Deborah Orme (2023)
Mr. Jack Raia (2025)
Mrs. Michelle Shappell (2025)
Kendra Von Achen (2023)

The board is made up of nine members who are appointed or elected by registered voters of Parsippany-Troy Hills Township. Board members are residents of Parsippany and are elected to serve three-year terms. Our nine members also elect a Board President and Vice-President by a majority vote.

Editors Note: Results are unofficial. Early Voting and Initial Mail-In Ballots Counted and await Final Mail-In and Provisional Ballot Results.

Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Parsippany Resident Alarmed by Hasty Council Development Deal
Next article
Letter to the Editor: Barberio’s PILOT Proposal Sparks Controversy at Parsippany Council Meeting
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »