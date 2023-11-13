Election Outcome: 11 Vie for Three Parsippany Board of Education Positions

PARSIPPANY — The competition for the Parsippany Board of Education was intense, featuring 11 candidates vying for just three available seats. Cassandra Cogan withdrew from the race upon her acceptance into the “European Master in Global Studies” (EMGS) program.

Newcomer Wendy Wright emerged as the leading vote-receiver, with Timothy Berrios and Andy Choffo securing the subsequent spots.

Matthew DeVitto and Kendra Von Achen’s terms end on December 31 as well as Deborah Orme, who chose not to seek re-election.

Wendy Wright 2,569 Andy Choffo 2,287 Timothy Berrios 2,278 Matthew DeVitto 2,224 Nicole Dellafave 2,020 Nilesh Bagdai 1,711 Balakrishna Samaga 1,541 Falgun Bakhtarwala 1,527 Deitria Snead 1,496 Kendra Von Achen 1,449 Cassandra Cogan 1,246 Lily Benavides 630

The current members of the Board include:

Mrs. Alison Cogan (2025) President

Mrs. Sheethal Abraham (2024)

Mr. Matthew DeVitto (2023)

Mrs. Susy Golderer (2024) Vice President

Mrs. Judy Mayer (2024)

Mrs. Deborah Orme (2023)

Mr. Jack Raia (2025)

Mrs. Michelle Shappell (2025)

Kendra Von Achen (2023)

The board is made up of nine members who are appointed or elected by registered voters of Parsippany-Troy Hills Township. Board members are residents of Parsippany and are elected to serve three-year terms. Our nine members also elect a Board President and Vice-President by a majority vote.

Editors Note: Results are unofficial. Early Voting and Initial Mail-In Ballots Counted and await Final Mail-In and Provisional Ballot Results.