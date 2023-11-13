Election Outcome: 11 Vie for Three Parsippany Board of Education Positions

PARSIPPANY — The competition for the Parsippany Board of Education was intense, featuring 11 candidates vying for just three available seats. Cassandra Cogan withdrew from the race upon her acceptance into the “European Master in Global Studies” (EMGS) program.
Newcomer Wendy Wright emerged as the leading vote-receiver, with Timothy Berrios and Andy Choffo securing the subsequent spots.
Matthew DeVitto and Kendra Von Achen’s terms end on December 31 as well as Deborah Orme, who chose not to seek re-election.
|Wendy Wright
|2,569
|Andy Choffo
|2,287
|Timothy Berrios
|2,278
|Matthew DeVitto
|2,224
|Nicole Dellafave
|2,020
|Nilesh Bagdai
|1,711
|Balakrishna Samaga
|1,541
|Falgun Bakhtarwala
|1,527
|Deitria Snead
|1,496
|Kendra Von Achen
|1,449
|Cassandra Cogan
|1,246
|Lily Benavides
|630
The current members of the Board include:
Mrs. Alison Cogan (2025) President
Mrs. Sheethal Abraham (2024)
Mr. Matthew DeVitto (2023)
Mrs. Susy Golderer (2024) Vice President
Mrs. Judy Mayer (2024)
Mrs. Deborah Orme (2023)
Mr. Jack Raia (2025)
Mrs. Michelle Shappell (2025)
Kendra Von Achen (2023)
The board is made up of nine members who are appointed or elected by registered voters of Parsippany-Troy Hills Township. Board members are residents of Parsippany and are elected to serve three-year terms. Our nine members also elect a Board President and Vice-President by a majority vote.
Editors Note: Results are unofficial. Early Voting and Initial Mail-In Ballots Counted and await Final Mail-In and Provisional Ballot Results.